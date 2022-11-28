Celia McCloud, Dorina Actenor, Austin Stephenson and Landen Godown, members of the “Pride of Port Charlotte” High School Band, performed the national anthem prior to the start of the “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk.
Tracy Acton, David Acton, Terry Schenk and Jen Schenck
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The “Wren Court Runners” from Punta Gorda pose for a selfie prior to the start of the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk.
SUN PHOTOs BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Over 700 hundred runners and walkers participated in the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk hosted by Florida Southwestern College, benefiting Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Kennedy–Kuykendall family pose before starting the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk hosted by Florida Southwestern College, and benefiting Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity Turkey mascot leads over 700 runners and walkers at the start of the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Runners of all ages participated in the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk hosted by Florida Southwestern College, benefiting Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Harry Stants placed first in the “Male Overall Winner” category with a time of 17:17. Kaleb Mellott finished in 2nd place and Klaus Freeland finished in 3rd place.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ava Taylor placed first in the “Female Overall Winner” category with a time of 19:27. Allison Kirby finished in second place and Whitney Dancaster and Olivia Bonevento tied for third place.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
The event was a family affair for the Giardullo family: Campbell, Calvin, Cooper, Avia, Mike and Amber.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Liam Stephan proudly displays his medal, with his mom, Maggie Knight, after completing the 24th Annual “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk.
PUNTA GORDA - More than 700 runners and walkers participated in the 24th annual Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk, on Thanksgiving morning, hosted by Florida Southwestern College in Punta Gorda.
According to Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity staff member and “Turkey Trot” organizer Hallie Rubins, funds from the “Turkey Trot” 5K Run or Fun Walk are used to help with defraying building costs for the 30 homes a year built by Habitat for Humanity in Charlotte County. “We couldn’t coordinate the 5K run/walk without our over 65 volunteers who helped us in registration, as race course directors, and handing out waters and medals at the end of the race,” stated Rubins.
