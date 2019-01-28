Turning luck into a two-way street

If Jolene Mowry had been paid piecemeal for all the lunches she has packed up over these last nine years, she would have amassed a small fortune.
She has yet to collect her first paycheck. None of the 80 some volunteers who work with her gets paid, either. That giving spirit is what makes Back Pack Kidz one of the most respected nonprofits in Charlotte County.
These days, weekend lunches are provided to 1,000 children in 16 schools in the county. The food is purchased, the backpacks filled, the lunches delivered to the schools — and no one fills in a time slip, no one asks for gas money, no one blinks an eye.
It just gets done.
And everyone comes back next week and does it again.
“It’s just the way this community is,” Mowry said.
And Mowry is the reason. She is the founder, president and backbone of the organization.
The focus of the program is to “bridge the gap” for underprivileged children from the time they leave schools’ breakfast and lunch programs on Friday until Monday, when they return to school. The object is to give them food at home — where often none is provided — so they don’t come back hungry.
Volunteers spend every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday filling the backpacks for distribution to the elementary schools. Each backpack contains between 17 and 20 items such as cereal and juice. Every Friday, the back packs are delivered to the schools and distributed among children whose families qualify. The kids bring the back packs back to school on Monday, and the cycle continues the following week.
Mowry came up on the idea through a discussion on poverty with her sorority sisters from Appalachian State University. When she asserted that kids in Charlotte County did not go hungry, they challenged her to find evidence of that.
At the time, she was president of the Yah Yah Girls, a benevolent organization in Charlotte.
“I came here and went to Sallie Jones,” she recalled. She asked the principal if any kids went home on weekends and not having anything to eat. The answer came: Oh, yes.
“That’s how it all started,” Mowry recalled.
Under her guidance, the Yah Yah Girls redirected its charitable efforts to feeding hungry children and began fundraising efforts. Today, even with each lunch for each child costing what it did back in 2010 — $5 — it takes about $160,000 to run the program.
Her vision was to create an all-volunteer organization in which ever penny raised, every hour donated, went directly to benefit hungry kids in Charlotte County. Harvey Goldberg, a former Punta Gorda mayor, and Kim Devine, a former Punta Gorda councilwoman, were among the first Lowry solicited for help.
Many others, including the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, have followed.
Her late husband, Ron, volunteered to go food shopping for the program, working out a deal with Walmart.
“He was a big part of this,” she said.
Jolene solicited back packs from a local drug store chain. Warehouse space came along. SUVs were commandeered. Workers in the service industry found themselves dropping off back packs along their routes.
“The next thing you know, people were writing me checks,” Mowry mused. “One thing led to another,” Little bit by little bit. It just kept going.”
The first year, Back Pack Kidz served 100 school children at Sallie Jones and East Elementary. Myakka Elementary School came on line the following year, where another 100 back packs were distributed.
“I was a nervous wreck because I thought I was going to run out of money by the middle of the year,” Mowry recalled. “But I didn’t. Every time I turned around, money came in.”
Now, 11 Charlotte County elementary schools are involved in the program along with three middle schools and the Baker Early Learning Center. Kidz also has begun serving Charlotte High School.
“I thought that in two years I’d have no more hungry children,” Mowry said. “If I hadn’t been naïve, I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
Mowry is a North Carolina native who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Appalachian State. She was going to go into politics but instead became an Eastern Airlines flight attendant – stewardess back in the day.
She was later a buyer for a department store chain. Her late husband, Ron, was her boss. They lived in Carlisle, Pa., for 25 years and worked together in a jewelry business he’d always wanted to start. They sold the business and moved to Punta Gorda Isles in 1998.
Mowry lives in Kings Gate now. She’s a killer at tennis. She has three grown children and two grandsons.
Back Pack Kidz remains her calling. “It was meant to be. This is my heart,” she said.
She always needs volunteers, she said. She can always use donations.
She’ll get what she needs, you can bet.
“I’ve just been so very lucky,” Mowry decided.
She has turned her trail of luck into a two-way street.
