With early voting wrapping up in Southwest Florida, preliminary turnout numbers for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties indicate a lot of people want their voices to be heard at the ballot box.
Early voting ends in Charlotte County Monday. It ended this past weekend in both Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
The 2022 general election is Tuesday.
While many local races were decided in the primary, there are still several major decisions facing voters, from the governor's race down to city and county amendments.
Hurricane Ian damaged some early voting locations, forcing elections officials to scramble to find new places. Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an effort to ensure voters in storm-struck counties had sufficient voting access, allowed some elections supervisors to extend the early voting period, as well as loosened other rules pertaining to ballots and precinct workers.
Early voting results as of Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are as follows:
In Charlotte County, there are 153,332 active eligible voters, according to the supervisor of election's website. The unofficial voter turnout on Sunday afternoon was 61,730: 31,096 voted via mail and 30,541 voted at early voting precincts.
These numbers reflect a voter turnout of more than 40 percent.
Total ballots by party were: 15,775 Democrat, 33,033 Republican and 11,738 no party affiliation.
In Sarasota County, there are currently 353,496 registered voters, according to the supervisor of election's website.
The unofficial voter turnout as of Sunday afternoon was 138,984, reflecting more than 39 percent of ballots cast. More than 86,000 ballots were received by mail and more than 52,000 were received at early voting precincts.
Party turnout including early voting and votes by mail were: 62,143 Republican, 48,843 Democrat and more than 28,000 "other" votes.
