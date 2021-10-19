This baby loggerhead instinctively heads towards the Gulf — unless it is disoriented by artificial lights or disturbed by people. More and more sea turtles are nesting on local beaches, according to numbers from the turtle patrols.
ENGLEWOOD — With the exception of a few stragglers crawling up onto beaches to lay eggs and a handful of remaining unhatched nests, this year's sea turtle nesting season is rapidly drawing to a close.
The numbers of nests logged in Charlotte and Sarasota counties show it was a good year for seaturtle reproduction.
Officially, the local sea turtle nesting season officially ends Oct. 31.
Zoe Bass thanked all those who are conscious and aware of how to protect all wildlife that inhabit beaches and shorelines. She thank those who did not disrupt nesting sea turtles or hatchlings emerging from nests by not shining lights onto the beach and leaving the nesting females undisturbed.
Sea turtle patrol commitments do not end on Halloween.
Bass, with Wilma Katz, oversees Coastal Wildlife Club sea volunteer turtle patrols on Manasota Key. She recalled some seasons where she be bundled up in November or December excavating the last of turtle nests on the beach.
Coastal Wildlife Club, like other sea turtle groups around the state, will be quantifying their nesting numbers next month for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"They are the state agency responsible for the management of threatened/endangered species, including sea turtles," Mote Marine Laboratory spokeswoman Stephannie Kettle said. "Presently, this is our fourth highest year for number of nests since we began monitoring 40 years ago.
Mote oversees sea turtle volunteers from Venice north to Longboat Key.
"Nesting and hatchling season is still not over," Kettle pointed out and asks the public to "continue to abide by sea turtle friendly practices."
BANNER YEAR
According to the last counts Mote posted Oct. 9 on its website, volunteers documented 3,673 loggerhead sea turtle nests and 85 green turtle nests.
The last counts the Coastal Wildlife Club posted online were for the week ending Sept. 10. That week volunteers noted 4,844 loggerhead nests, 332 green sea turtle nests and one Kemp's ridley nest. Kemp's ridley are the smallest and one of most endangered of sea turtle species.
Those numbers exceed the number of nests the Coastal Wildlife Club documented last year.
South of Stump Pass, Brenda Bossman holds the state permit and oversees sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro island to the state park.
So far, Bossman reported Tuesday 551 loggerhead, 74 green and one Kemp's ridley nest.
