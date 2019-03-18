Bonita Springs, FL — Twenty-six high school seniors will be headed to Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) in the coming months thanks to funding made possible by a joint program of the Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation and FGCU.
High school seniors have the opportunity to qualify for Earn to Learn FL financial aid throughout the four years they attend FGCU by accumulating $500 in a special savings account and completing money management training. That savings, along with a $4,000 Earn to Learn FL financial aid match, will be ready to invest when they graduate from high school and enroll at FGCU. Earn to Learn FL financial aid will be renewed on an annual basis until graduation if the student remains eligible and continues to save the required $500 each year in order to receive the $4,000 match.
Mitch Cordova, vice president for student success and enrollment management at FGCU, said, “Florida Gulf coast University is very pleased to be partnering with the Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation Earn to Learn FL program. Together, we are helping students from our region gain critical financial literacy skills while earning a high-quality education in four years that leads to a job in their chosen profession with a competitive salary.”
A few openings remain available. The deadline to apply for this current Earn to Learn FL opportunity is March 20, 2019 via this link: https://fundwomenfl.org/ To be eligible, applicants must have a FAFSA Expected Family Contribution (EFC) score of 12,000 or less, be a U.S. citizen or legal resident and Florida resident.
About Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation
The Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation, serving Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties, is the only nonprofit in Southwest Florida focused on women and girls and was the first to publish academic research assessing the status of women in the area. The Women’s Foundation invests in programs that educate, boost entrepreneurship and advocate for policies to elevate the status of women and girls. For more information, visit http://www.fundwomenfl.org or email contact@FundWomenFL.org. Follow the Women’s Foundation online at http://facebook.com/WomensFundFL and on http://twitter.com/WomensFundFL.
About Earn to Learn FL, an initiative of the Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation
Earn to Learn FL supports low to moderate income students in earning a post-secondary degree or certificate, while escaping the burden of student loan debt. The program is structured so that students contribute mandatory savings of $500, which is then matched with $4,000 in financial aid funds through Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation. The program incorporates financial literacy training for each of the students to ensure that they are prepared for long-term success. Not only does it assist students to achieve graduation on time, but also helps them enter the job market with little or no student loans.
