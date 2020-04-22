Two people were arrested Tuesday after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Rotonda Blvd. West, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Michael C. Saunders, 47, and Anna Mae Wachle, 30, both face multiple drug units.
According to a press release, the Narcotics Unit found 8.1 grams of heroin, 0.4 grams of methamphetamine, 25 opioid pills, a vial of testosterone, drug paraphernalia, and more than $500 in cash in the residence.
In Walchle’s purse, detectives located two plastic baggies containing methamphetamine. Near the purse, a plastic baggie was also found containing five baggies of heroin weighing approximately 0.5 grams, as well as multiple pipes consistent with methamphetamine use, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At the time of the arrest, Saunders was carrying a backpack containing narcotics. A stolen dirt bike was also found in the home, according to CCSO.
Saunders was charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of opium or derivative schedule I or II with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a case from 2019, he was also charged with sale of heroin, sale of opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walchle was charged with possession of methamphetmaine, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.