Charlotte Tech College

High School students Luke Knecht, left, and Aiden Womer will graduate Charlotte Tech Center this year after earning all 10 Entry Level ASE certifications.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Technical College announced that two of its high school automotive technicians will graduate this year after earning all 10 entry level ASE certifications.

ASE entry-level certification tests are designed to indicate a satisfactory level of practical knowledge-based readiness for the workforce in candidates seeking a career in the automotive service industry, school officials stated in an email.


   
