Two brothers are facing criminal charges after a domestic shooting occurred Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Lij Amanti Genus-Christian, 25, was listening to music, when another family member began yelling at him for the music being too loud.

A firearm was brandished, leading to Lij Amanti Genus-Christian reportedly battering the man with a guitar.

Sethi Yahmi Genus-Christian, 22, then pulled out a rifle and discharged a round inside the home in an attempt to break up the fight, according to a press release.

The round grazed Lij Amanti Genus-Christian on the back of the neck, causing non-life threatening injuries. He fled from the residence to a local convenience store, where the owner called for help.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed Sethi Yahmi Genus-Christian fleeing from the front of the residence into the back, where deputies found a military style rifle in the vacant lot behind the home while conducting a security sweep, the press release stated

The scene was secured and both Sethi Yahmi Genus-Christian and the other family member, a suspect at the time, were detained as deputies conducted their investigation.

At the conclusion, the two brothers, Sethi Yahmi Genus-Christian was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and Lij Jamanti Genus-Christian was charged with battery.

Both were transported to the Charlotte County Jail where they remained Wednesday.

