PORT CHARLOTTE -- A two-car crash on Tamiami Trail saw two people transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel received the call at approximately 3:01 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Midway Boulevard.

Two lanes of traffic heading southbound on Tamiami Trail were temporarily blocked off due to both the wrecked vehicles and crash debris in the road.

Public Safety officials said that two people in a white car were evacuated for treatment, while the driver of the other car in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

The white-colored vehicle had a stuck driver's door after the crash, according to officials; the door had to be forcibly popped in order to get one of the patients out.

