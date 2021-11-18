Tamiami Crash

Charlotte County firefighters responded to the scene of a two-car crash on Tamiami Trail Thursday afternoon. Both patients at the scene refused medical care, according to county officials.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash at 4161 Tamiami Trail Thursday afternoon.

County officials said that both patients at the scene refused treatment.

One lane of southbound traffic was restricted when Charlotte County Fire and EMS secured the scene, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

