A Port Charlotte duo arrested Friday is accused of stealing property valued at more than $20,000 from an elderly woman, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 82-year-old victim told law enforcement she met David Lee Harmon, 54, when she was visiting her brother in New Hampshire in 2018. Harmon was working as a vehicle mechanic, and she told him the next time he was in Florida, he should stop by and say hello. She said the comment was made out out of politeness and she did not mean for it to be an offer.
But later on, Harmon came down and allegedly moved into her home in October 2018. He worked for her in exchange for rent, and she said she would drive him to various pawn shops where she bought electric guitars for him, as a means of payment for work he had yet to perform.
At the start of 2019, Samantha Labbe, who the victim believed to be Harmon’s girlfriend, flew from New Hampshire to visit and also began living at the victim’s residence, she said. Labbe returned to New Hampshire around the first week of March, after which Harmon said he also needed to return to New Hampshire to renew his driver’s license. He borrowed the victim’s vehicle and reportedly did not contact her again until March 14.
When the pair left, the victim noticed she was missing several jewelry items, precious metals, and numerous firearms stored inside the residence.
Deputies were able to locate many of the items at Gold Pro’s at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall. They also checked Harmon and Labbe’s criminal histories and found an “extensive” record, according to an arrest affidavit.
Harmon was later seen committing a traffic infraction, and both he and Labbe were arrested. Felony narcotics were reportedly found in the car with them.
According to the affidavit, Harmon admitted to cops he met the victim doing handyman work at her brother’s residence and was homeless and broke at the time. He contacted her by phone to ask for assistance with a bus ticket to Port Charlotte so he could visit. His visit turned into a five-month stay, during which time he manipulated her into purchasing a Ford Mustang, Cadillac Escalade, and approximately $10,000 in tools from Home Depot and Lowe’s, according to the affidavit.
He was charged with dealing in stolen property, grand theft $20,000 but less than $100,000, and is currently under investigation for exploitation of an elderly person.
Labbe was charged with dealing in stolen property, false verification statement to a secondhand dealer under $300, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
