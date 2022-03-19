A Lemon Bay High School student and a Charlotte High student are winners of this year’s R. Bruce and Caroline MacGregor Memorial Scholarships.
Cole Grannan, a percussionist at LBHS, won a $1,500 scholarship, and Hunter Fisher, a bassoonist at CHS, won a $1,000 award.
“Both young men have had an affinity for music from a young age and quickly distinguished themselves with their respective instruments,” said Cheryl Deal, of the Charlotte Chorale.
She called Grannan and Fisher “outstanding musicians” and said they were selected for “prestigious ensembles such as Charlotte County Public Schools’ All County Honor Band, the Florida Music Educators Association’s All State Band Ensemble, and the by-invitation-only Florida State University Tri-State Band Ensemble.”
She added, “Both have received multiple awards for their musicianship skills at various solo and ensemble events and other competitions over the years.”
Grannan is an Eagle Scout, member of the Interact Club, plays with the Westcoast Church band and has been guest musician with the Charlotte Chorale since he was in the sixth grade.
He prefers to play drums and hopes to pursue a degree in jazz studies.
“I feel like you can express yourself the best through the improvisation in jazz and I love how you can communicate through playing with the other instruments,” he said in a statement.
Fisher was the drum major for the Silver King Marching Band this season and is involved with several local community service clubs on and off campus. In addition, he volunteers for St. Vincent de Paul and in the past has done volunteer work with middle school and elementary school students.
He plays to pursue a degree in music education.
“Music has always been my go-to stress reliever, and I want to make it a big part of my life,” he stated.
Both students plan to seek degrees in music at Florida State University.
