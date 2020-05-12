CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Two deputies at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one law enforcement member and one detention deputy, the agency said Tuesday.
According to a press release, the law enforcement deputy was determined to have contracted the virus off-duty. The deputy has since tested negative and is awaiting additional testing prior to returning to work.
For the detention deputy's case, there is no evidence to show it was a job-related exposure, according to CCSO. The Department of Health is aware of the case and assisting with management of the detainee population.
"Any staff or detainees that may have had contact with the positive staff member are also being monitored," the press release stated. "Currently, there are no inmates showing symptoms of contracting COVID-19."
Since the beginning of the national concern over the coronavirus, the jail has been promoting education, implementation and monitoring of best practices from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health.
Some methods the agency has taken include:
- Closed external inmate programs to avoid contact with individuals who may have been exposed.
- Limited professional face-to-face visitation and encouraged digital communication.
- Closed or minimized all external inmate work areas.
- Enhanced cleaning procedures to assure that the commonly touched areas are cleaned multiple times per day with approved chemicals.
- Educated staff and inmates about the virus and made available protective personal equipment to include masks, gloves, and goggles.
- Enhanced medical intake questions that are specific to COVID-19 and areas of high concentration.
- 14-day quarantine for all incoming detainees with multiple temperature checks.
- Medical isolation with negative pressure rooms for any person that appears to be symptomatic, answers affirmatively to the intake medical questions, or both.
- Utilization of peroxide foggers and sprayers for mass area cleanup and vehicle sanitation.
- Employee health checks.
- Separation of linens and washing procedures.
- Mandated hand-washing times with inspections of kitchen workers.
Healthcare professionals within the facility are being mindful in their operations to assure all complaints are managed and treated appropriately, according to the agency.
"As an agency, we will continue to follow CDC and DOH guidelines, ensuring we are using best practices during this unprecedented time to keep our staff, the community, and our detainees safe," CCSO press release stated.
