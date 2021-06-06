An ousted committee member and a local biologist have accused the Manchester Waterway Civic Association of misleading the public in its quest for a boating channel to the Gulf of Mexico.
Prediction
Former Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee Chair William “Coty” Keller and biologist Judy Ott recently issued a 36-page report that predicts the proposed dredging project would be catastrophic to marine life in the state’s Charlotte Harbor Aquatic Preserve. The preserve is separated from the Manchester Waterway by strips of mangrove and undeveloped land.
Accusations
They also accuse the civic association of using “deceitful means” to promote the project as an environmental benefit, if the real motive is improving the ease of boating and the value of real estate near the waterway. Any decision to proceed with this project will affect the entire county, because it could push water quality in Charlotte Harbor past a tipping point, Keller and Ott believe.
In April, Keller lost his position on the Charlotte County advisory committee after he admitted to violating the state’s open meeting laws by contacting other committee members outside of meetings. He states in the report that he lives in the Manchester Waterway area.
The project as proposed
The civic association has for several years been pursuing a short cut to Tippecanoe Bay and the mouth of the Myakka River as it opens in Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf. County officials have advised commissioners the cost would be from $2.8 million to $7.4 million. The association has asked the county to take on the project, saying only a government can negotiate this project with state and federal regulators.
Commissioners have expressed interest in the project, but are leery of spending a lot of money on investigation only to be rejected by regulators. State laws require the project to benefit the aquatic preserve, not the boaters.
Association members have argued that opening channels — up to three — would allow healthy circulation of water into the waterway and and new channels for aquatic wildlife including two threatened species: manatees and the smalltooth sawfish. They note one channel existed previously, but was plugged by government order.
That decision was unnecessary, association members believe.
Warnings from a state scientist
Keller and Ott’s paper expands on statements made recently by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist Corey Anderson. Anderson said state scientists have shown that the Manchester Waterway does not support the variety and quantity of wildlife that is seen in Tippecanoe Bay. Without addressing water quality, he said the wildlife in the outer bay do not like sea walls or the deep channels of the dredged waterway.
The shallow bays separated from the waterway are where young sport fish go to escape being eaten by larger fish that need deeper water. Marine life also thrive on the sea grass, which cannot grow in deep channels, he said.
Keller and Ott’s paper focuses more on water quality, saying that the state ordered the channels to be filled in the 1970s to protect the outer bays from being damaged by polluted suburban runoff. They also point out that large sections of the Manchester neighborhood do not yet have public sewers. Septic systems near water bodies in Florida are known to release algae-producing nutrients into the water, due to Florida’s unique geology.
“Given the high level of storm water and wastewater systems that exist in the Manchester area, it should be of no surprise that the Manchester Waterway ... is designated as impaired by the Florida (Department of Environmental Protection) for chlorophyll-a, an indicator of high algae concentrations, nutrient enrichment and degraded water quality,” Ott and Keller wrote.
History of waterway
The waterway and other canals were dredged by General Development Corporation in the 1960s and ’70s, fundamentally altering the former landscape pinewoods and freshwater marshes. There was a dredged canal at that time to Tippecanoe, but the state ordered it plugged soon after development began.
Association President Jeff Anlauf, also a committee member, has said it was plugged based on outdated science, and that opening up is more environmentally sound.
That logic is based on self-interest, Ott and Keller assert, and is misleading the public.
Given the high quality of the outer bays compared to lower quality in the waterway, “we can see it was a good decision in the late 1970s to seal off the west end of the Manchester Waterway from the rampant dredging that was occurring at the time,” Keller and Ott say. “Let us not undo those past successful efforts by promoting special interests, false information and ignorance of science.”
More arguments
Local claims the report calls false include that the Manchester water quality is actually higher than the bay. And they assert that to allow boat passage, the project will require dredging deep channels, up to 1.5 miles long, far into the shallow bays, not just through the land sections. This will bring in the predators, they state, to eat the juvenile sport fish in their nursery habitat.
Reluctant rebuttal
Reached for comment, the association’s director of public relations, Tom Delaney, said he has not received or read the report
“He’s a friend of mine,” Delaney said. “I want to keep it that way ... He’s free to say whatever he wants to say. I’m staying focused on us getting the information that we need with Charlotte County.”
Anlauf told The Daily Sun that he is not sure how much sea grass is in Tippecanoe Bay — the areas to be disrupted by dredging. Those answers will come after the county submits an application to federal regulators, he said. In the coming week, he said, the county and association is meeting with several federal regulators and more state regulators to start the process.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who has spoken favorably about the project, said he believes he has a common perspective with Keller and Ott.
“I don’t have a problem with much of what he says here. I agree with him than an evaluation of the project is needed ...That’s what I want to find out. Is it positive or is it negative?”
The report calls out Deutsch for receiving campaign donations from project advocates — a claim Deutsch said he is unaware of.
The county’s new Water Quality manager, Brandon Moody, said the county is reviewing its copy of the report. He said the kind of water quality analysis needed for this project is beyond what the county will be pursing in the near future.
A link to the report can be found at www.tinyurl.com/Tippybay.
