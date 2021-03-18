Two proposals for affordable housing on Veterans Boulevard provide two views of new development, with one including less housing but 48,000 square feet of commercial space.
Charlotte County commissioners will consider the two proposals at their April 13 meeting, said Kim Corbett, the county's director of purchasing.
Two applicants for 32 acres of county-owned land are MacFarlane Grand Properties of Ft. Myers and Palladium Group of Philadelphia.
MacFarlane is better know for waterfront high-rise condos in Fort Myers.
Each defines affordable differently.
MacFarlane's proposal would be for 408 residential units ranging from 1-3 bedrooms, rents ranging from $811 for a one-bedroom for a low-income household to $1,623 for a three-bedroom for a moderate-income household. MacFarlane wants to keep the 40% of apartments restricted to low income for 30 years, compared to Palladium's 100% for 20 years. For commercial units, MacFarlane said they would offer rents lower than typical to small businesses.
Palladium offers 600 residential units at rents affordable to people earning 80% of the area median income. To encourage renters to boost their income, eligibility begins at 110% of area median income and requalification annually would be at 140%. Rents would range from $799 for a studio to $1,506 for three bedrooms.
Both developers would use the median income for this area at the time of availability. The federal government can define income levels either by size of household or the average of all households in the region.
MacFarlane offers the county $100,000 for the land while Palladium requests it virtually for free, which was the intent of the request for proposals. MacFarlane also offers the county a charitable donation of $200,000.
MacFarlane asks the county to waive 100% of impact and inspection fees for both commercial and residential construction. Palladium only asks for 50% waivers of impact fees per unit. Palladium also asks for property tax assessment to be frozen at the level at the time of purchase.
MacFarlane asks for tax increment financing in which a local government delays assessing full property taxation on a project at its full rate.
Both projects propose to build in phases — two for Palladium and three for MacFarlane. MacFarlane says it will take a year of planning and 30 months after that to build.
Palladium says phase one would be done by June 2024 and phase 2 by June 2025.
Each includes a clubhouse, a pool, walking paths and other amenities. Each would have gated residential areas.
MacFarlane proposes to have space for retail, offices, daycare and medical services.
Both projects place a large pond in the middle of the triangular property with structures around the edges.
Developer Robert MacFarlane said in his opening letter that building to the allowed maximum of 600 units would "tend to have an aura of a 1960s group of barrack apartments."
