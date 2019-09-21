Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash around 12:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Port Charlotte.
Vincent Lee Branham, 61, of Port Charlotte, was driving a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle with Reba C. Branham, also 61, riding as a passenger. As they drove west on Peachland Boulevard, Vincent Branham thought “that another vehicle on Waterside Street was going to travel through the intersection,” states the Florida Highway Patrol report. He “abruptly steered left and lost control,” states the report.
Neither Branham was wearing a helmet, and both were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Vincent suffered serious injuries while Reba’s condition was considered critical.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating. Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Bryson Lamar Church, 26, of Tarpon Springs. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Kathleen Anne Danahy, 42, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without a prescription. No bond.
• Jennifer Lynn Nieves, 42, of 1200 block of Moore Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of community control or probation. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Alan Kelley, 27, Cherry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
• Coty Joseph Bonilla, 34, of 2500 block of Shelia Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, Bond: $7,500.
• Erika Jo Salerno, 38, of 1800 block of Norvell Road, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Alexis S. Quintero, 54, of Graceville, Florida. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Roberto Alexander Pineda Munoz, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• James Matthew Danahy, 47, 1000 block of Sanddrift Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, off bond and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Joseph Thomas O’Rourke, 44, of 800 block of East Sixth St., Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Juan Carlos Arechavaleta, 50, Crestview, Florida. Charges: two counts grand theft property in a dwelling between $100 and $300. Bond: $27,500.
• Samuel Raymond Dembin, 22, of 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by strangulation. Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel Michael Robinson, 33, of 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charges: five counts of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13.500.
• Alexander Robert Leiper, 25, of 1000 block of Haste Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of municipal ordinance. Bond: $1,500.
