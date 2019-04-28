Charlotte County Firefighters and EMS fought a house fire at 3500 Magnolia Way in Punta Gorda early Sunday afternoon.
“Around 12:45 p.m., we responded to a house fire with aid from the Punta Gorda Fire Department,” said Todd Dunn, public information officer with Charlotte County Fire and EMS. “The home sustained substantial damage from smoke ... the rear of the house had received heavy damage (as well).”
Dunn said the the Florida Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Two residents were transported to a local hospital, according to Lt. Richard McDonald of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is not a criminal case,” McDonald said. “No suspicious fire, per say. Everybody is ok. The two people in the house were sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The house is burnt pretty bad ... it’s not livable.”
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to McDonald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.