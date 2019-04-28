Charlotte County Firefighters and EMS fought a house fire at 3500 Magnolia Way in Punta Gorda early Sunday afternoon.

“Around 12:45 p.m., we responded to a house fire with aid from the Punta Gorda Fire Department,” said Todd Dunn, public information officer with Charlotte County Fire and EMS. “The home sustained substantial damage from smoke ... the rear of the house had received heavy damage (as well).”

Dunn said the the Florida Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Two residents were transported to a local hospital, according to Lt. Richard McDonald of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is not a criminal case,” McDonald said. “No suspicious fire, per say. Everybody is ok. The two people in the house were sent to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The house is burnt pretty bad ... it’s not livable.”

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to McDonald.

