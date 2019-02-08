Two people died in a crash that shut down the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road in eastern Charlotte County on Thursday morning.
At 8:51 a.m., a 2014 Kia Soul was traveling east on Bermont Road, approaching a flashing red traffic signal at the intersection with State Road 31, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver continued into the intersection, violating the right of way of a semi truck driven by Pedro Dominguez, 54, of Fort Myers, who was approaching the flashing yellow signal on State Road 31, the press release stated.
The front portion of the semi struck the left side of the Kia Soul, forcing the car to travel southeast off the roadway into a ditch filled with water.
Both the driver and passenger of the Kia Soul were confirmed deceased at the scene. James Henry Garnett, 77, of Bastrop Texas, and Daisy Loveless Garnett, 78, also of Bastrop, did not survive.
CCSO deputies worked to direct traffic through the intersection and told motorists on Twitter to expect delays. The roadway was cleared with both lanes of State Road 31 reopened just before 2 p.m.
The area is considered one of the most dangerous in the county. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported there have been 168 crashes on State Road 31 and Bermont Road, 62 of which occurred at the intersection between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 18, 2018.
