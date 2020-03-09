PORT CHARLOTTE — Two people on a motorcycle were killed this weekend in a fatal crash on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Edgewater Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened just before midnight Friday.
Max Garcia, 34, was driving a 2017 Honda CRV and turned in front of the motorcycle, according to FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.
Ronald Brooks, 51, was driving a 2006 Harley and was pronounced dead at the scene, along with his passenger. The identity of the passenger has not yet been released as FHP works to contact the next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation, Bueno said Monday.
