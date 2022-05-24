Police lights

PUNTA GORDA - Two area men were killed in a collision along U.S 41 south of Punta Gorda late Monday. 

According to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol, it appears one of the drivers was going the wrong way on U.S. 41. 

According to the news release, a 46-year-old North Port man was driving a pickup truck southbound in a northbound left lane of U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. 

At the same time, a 31-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a sedan northbound in the northbound lane. 

It happened about 8:38 p.m.


The North Port man driving the wrong way was not wearing a seat belt. The Punta Gorda man was wearing his seat belt. 

The pickup truck collided into the sedan. 

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments