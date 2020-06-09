It was a lucky week for Charlotte County residents.
Two men, Port Charlotte resident Nathan Stone and Punta Gorda resident Miho Miketich, both claimed a $500,000 top prize from a scratch-off this week, the Florida Lottery reported Tuesday.
The two men claimed their prizes from the WIN WIN WIN $5 scratch-off game after submitting their tickets to a secure drop box at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Miketich purchased his winning ticket from a Publix at 2310 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda. Stone purchased his ticket from a Speedway at 2885 University Parkway in Sarasota.
Miketich told the Sun that the money came at a good time, but did not want to comment further.
The $5 game was launched in late February and has two $500,000 prizes remaining. Participants have a 1 in 2.3 million chance of winning the jackpot, but an overall chance of 1 in 4 to win something. The game has a total of $48.9 million in cash prizes.
Scratch-off games comprise of approximately 69% of the lottery's ticket sales and generated more than $965 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2018-2019, according to the Florida Lottery.
