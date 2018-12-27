LAKE PLACID — The Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday released the names of two of four people who were killed in a head-on crash that occurred Christmas Day afternoon.
Normally a day of celebration and happiness, one family has received news of the deaths of loved ones. Another family is still waiting to hear the same news, but the Florida Highway Patrol is still trying to identify the driver and passenger who were traveling in a Buick.
The deadly crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday between two passenger cars on State Road 70, near County Road 721 in Highlands County. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes on the highly traveled road were shut down for hours while FHP conducted an investigation and cleared the scene.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion XA, Judy Mounts, 56, of Port St. Lucie, and her passenger, Destiny Franz, 16, of Fort Myers, were both killed in the crash. The accident report states their next of kin were notified Tuesday.
The first vehicle was a Buick of unknown year and make. The resulting fire has hampered the identification of the car. The passenger and driver have not been identified, so their next of kin have not been notified as of Wednesday morning.
The FHP report states Mounts and Franz were not wearing seat belts. It is unknown if the people in the Buick were wearing seat belts. The report also states it is unknown whether or not alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
According to the latest FHP report, the Buick was traveling west in the eastbound lane on SR 70, passing another westbound vehicle and was approaching a curve to the left in the road near CR 721. At the same time, the Toyota was traveling east in the eastbound lane on SR 70 and approaching the same curve.
The Buick hit the Toyota head on. The Buick overturned into the ditch on the south side of SR 70 and ended up with its front facing southwest. The Buick then became engulfed in flames. The collision forced the Toyota to travel southwest and it came to a rest facing northwest.
The curve is striped with solid double yellow lines, indicating a no-passing zone. The posted speed limit for the curve is 45 mph. FHP has not release any information on the speed the vehicles were traveling.
On the scene were Sun N Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, FHP and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
FHP is seeking help from the public regarding the identification of the occupants in the Buick. Anyone with information should call 239-938-1800.
