The Tringali gymnasium and recreation center in Englewood East is one of the new sites announced for the COVID-19 vaccine.  

Charlotte County will open two new vaccine sites starting Wednesday bringing the number of sites to three.

In Englewood, the new site is Tringali Park Creation Center, 3460 N. Access Road.

In Punta Gorda, the new site is the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St.

Vaccine administration will continue at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Avenue in Port Charlotte.

The number of doses has increased dramatically since a month ago with 7,000 received this past Wednesday and the same number expected next week, Communications Director Brian Gleason said.

In addition to the county, Publix Super Markets announced Thursday that they now offer COVID-19 vaccines at all of their in-store pharmacies in Florida. Vaccine seekers must schedule the Publix vaccine during days when the store opens its registration calendar, typically 7 a.m., several days a week at www.publix.com/covid-vaccine.

All county vaccines sites are open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with first doses administered 9 a.m.-noon and second doses 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

The county uses these sites for people who have registered with the state system, myvaccine.fl.gov, or 866-200-9160. Eligible Florida residents who registered with this site or call center will be contacted to schedule appointments, when their number comes up.

