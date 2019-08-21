PORT CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly receiving a package containing more than two pounds of marijuana in April.
The package was sent to the home of Russell Dutoit, 55, according to an arrest warrant. The post office on Kings Highway contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office when they noted the parcel had an "overwhelming" smell of marijuana.
A deputy opened the package and found four separate packages of vacuum-sealed marijuana, totaling approximately 2.35 pounds. Five members of the Sheriff's Office went to the address on the 34700 block of Trails End Drive in Punta Gorda.
They made contact with Dutoit, who said he lived at the property. He said the name on the package was an acquaintance, "Bob," who had things shipped to his property.
He let the cops search his property, acknowledging he uses Kratom and occasionally smokes marijuana. His girlfriend also said she has a medical marijuana card. No illegal items were found on the premises except an old smoking device, according to the warrant.
Dutoit told cops he knew marijuana was being shipped to his address and said he doesn't sell any narcotics but gets a portion of the marijuana inside for his participation in receiving the packages.
His phone also contained several photographs and conversations about marijuana, which he had been tracking on his phone. Law enforcement submitted the case to the State Attorney's Office for a warrant request for criminal attempt to solicit or conspire a third-degree felony.
Dutoit was arrested on the warrant Tuesday. He was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.
