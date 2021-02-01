Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved two projects on U.S. 17 last week — a large recreational vehicle park and a tiki bar and restaurant.
The 90-acre RV park proposal required a hearing during which commissioners grilled the developer, David Anthony Sr., about whether his on-site sewage system would fail to meet the county's water quality aspirations. The RV park site, three miles east of Interstate 75, is near Shell Creek and the Peace River.
Located northeast of the RV park site, the bar and restaurant, to be called Smugglers Tiki Hut, is directly on the banks of Shell Creek. It is located where Riverside Drive ends. A former tiki bar was located there, but the business was shut down by Hurricane Charley. The new owners plan to rehabilitate what is there and build new facilities as well.
The public hearing on this project was several years ago, staff said. On Tuesday, with no debate, commissioners approved the final site plan submitted almost three years after the project was first proposed. Construction is expected to begin soon, Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan told The Daily Sun.
Both projects will have septic systems, which commissioners have said they do not want on the county's waterfront real estate, including along the Peace River.
Smugglers was allowed to have a septic system, because the owners, Trout Property Holdings, bought a large lot next to the site for a septic system, Cullinan said.
For the RV park, proposed for 439 recent model vehicles, commissioners grilled Anthony and two engineers on why the project wasn't hooking into the city of Punta Gorda's sewer system.
"We don't want anymore point sources of nitrogen," Commissioner Chris Constance said, referring to a sewage pollutant that is linked to massive toxic blooms of blue green and red tide algae in south Florida. "We're working as hard as we can to sewer everything that's by the waterfront, and right now, you're telling me this is a very high level but still a septic system ... The nitrogen is going to make its way slowly to the Peace River. Right?"
Wastewater engineer Frank Coughenour ultimately persuaded commissioners that the system would lead to an improvement in water quality compared to the current use of the land, which is for cattle grazing. He said so-called package sewage systems currently available can remove up to 90% of nitrogen, phosphorus and other nutrients that feed algae overgrowth.
Engineer Todd Rebol explained why they could not hook into city sewer. The state's expansion of U.S. 17 used up most of the space for a sewer line extension except in the median, he said. The city did not approve that, because maintenance of sewer lines in a highway median would be hazardous.
"It sounds like it is going to be a pretty sophisticated onsite system," Commissioner Ken Doherty of the RV park, "but it does fly in the face of what we've been working on, in our minds. We want regional (sewer) systems."
The system should be set up to hook into a future sewer system, Doherty said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.