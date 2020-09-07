Two proposed reservoirs off I-75 are up for approval this week, and some neighbors are worried.
Charlotte County commissioners will be asked to vote Tuesday at 2 p.m. on a private developer's request to turn a gravel pit into a reservoir that would supply irrigation water to Cape Coral. This is the same gravel pit for which developer Neslund Family LTD Partnership II received preliminary approval last year for a future lakeside subdivision.
The location is on 1,204 acres near the Lee County line between U.S. 41 and I-75.
Across on the east side of I-75, state environmental agencies need a zoning exception to create a reservoir to impound water coming out of the Cecil Webb Wildlife Management Area. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be asking for approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Both hearings are at 18500 Murdock Circle.
The state project, based at the Bond farm that they just bought, is part of a project to get excess water out of the wildlife area in a controlled manner, across the highways, and into Yucca Pens Wildlife Management Area, as well as Charlotte Harbor.
It's all part of a the Charlotte Harbor Flatwoods Initiative to undo decades of damage done by the highways, which cause excess water to build up on the east and too little water on the west.
All of these water projects are making residents nervous, said Kimberly Hite, who lives north of the gravel pit. Many residents in the area lose water in their ponds during dry season, and during gravel excavation, she said. They worry their wells will run dry if too much water is impounded.
"When we've had dry season here before, they've almost run out of water," she said.
They have been trying to get assurances that these projects will not cause them to lose their water supply. She said she hasn't gotten clear answers to her questions from county or state regulators.
"Every time any of us called, we all pretty much got the same answer: 'Oh, this won't affect you, it's just to continue mining,'" she said.
A state project manager answered questions from the Sun about both reservoirs, saying they have been studied to ensure surrounding property is not adversely affected.
"The mine has been used as a temporary water supply to the City of Cape Coral, and monitoring studies have been conducted to evaluate the impact of the water supply withdrawals on surrounding lands," said Kim Fikoski of the South Florida Water Management District, speaking of the Neslund project. "The consultants for the Southwest Aggregates mine (Neslund) have attended and presented at numerous Charlotte Harbor Flatwoods Initiative meetings."
Neslund did not receive unanimous approval for its preliminary subdivision proposal in March 2019. Commissioner Christopher Constance objected to the possibility that open space currently used by the public would suddenly become private.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.