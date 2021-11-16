PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Punta Gorda men on Sunday for the alleged dismantling and theft of an air conditioner’s condenser.
James Anthony Bailey and Robert Wayne Rhinesmith, both 52, have each been charged with grand theft, unarmed burglary, and dealing in stolen property.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrest report stated that deputies responded to a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday from a Port Charlotte business.
The business was not named in the report, per Marsy’s Law; however, the report cited video footage from cameras at the Circle K gas station at 2646 Tamiami Trail, which was stated as being “directly next door” to the business where the theft allegedly occurred.
The complainant in the report stated that an air conditioner for the business had its condenser dismantled with internal parts missing since it was last checked on Saturday night.
Detectives from CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Unit reviewed the area outside the business and around the air-conditioning unit. They observed that the outer covers of the A/C condenser were left behind and the top lid and fan were placed nearby as well.
“It appeared the subject(s) dismantled the unit and took the interior coils and wires,” the report stated.
CCSO personnel began to review footage from the Circle K on Saturday, where a 1999 gray Ford van was observed; this vehicle was found to be registered to Rhinesmith.
Deputies allege that the footage showed the van drive in and park on the side of the business adjacent to West Tarpon Boulevard.
Describing the video footage, they allege that a white woman exited the front passenger seat and entered the store before getting back in the van. Then, a white man with “gray hair, wearing a dark in color shirt with writing on the front” exited the van and went into the store.
The van was then driven away, leaving the man — later identified as Bailey — behind.
The video then shows the man exiting the store, walking toward West Tarpon, and then “circling back through the parking lot” around 9:20 p.m. to return where he began. The van was returned at 9:50 p.m. that night.
“The van backed into the back corner of the Circle K nearest West Tarpon and another white male with gray hair wearing a black shirt and black shorts with red stripes exit(ed) the driver's seat,” read the report.
The second man was later identified as Rhinesmith.
The first man in the video then opened the back doors to the van with the new driver. Afterwards, the second man walked toward the back of the business, and returned with coils and internal parts, according to deputies.
Detectives eventually located the van at another Circle K on Duncan Road in Punta Gorda. The van had a flat tire and was attached to a yellow trailer, according to the report.
Both Bailey and Rhinesmith were present with the van and were arrested following a search of it.
Deputies are still looking for information on the woman seen in the video footage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.