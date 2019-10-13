CSboat101419B

A Charlotte County Fire and EMS diver works to pull a survivor from a capsized boat in Boca Grande late Sunday morning. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BOCA GRANDE — A 64-year-old man clung to life Sunday after he was trapped under a capsized boat off Boca Grande Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near the Gasparilla Inn & Club. A woman was thrown from the 22-foot boat and rescued by a nearby boat, but the man remained underneath the hull of the capsized vessel, according to Richard Carcetti, petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Myers. The reason the boat overturned is unknown.

Divers with Charlotte County Fire and EMS pulled the man from the water and applied CPR.

"When they got him out of the water, they were still working on him, but it's not looking good," Carcetti said Sunday afternoon.

He was transported to Englewood Community Hospital, according to Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn.

Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff's Office also sent rescue units.

Englewood Editor Chris Porter contributed to this report.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

