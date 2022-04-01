PORT CHARLOTTE — Two people were seriously injured in an early morning car crash on El Jobean Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Friday, near the intersection of El Jobean and Nettle Road.

According to an FHP press release, a sedan being driven by an 84-year-old man from Boca Grande was traveling south on El Jobean when it crossed the grass median on the road.

The vehicle entered the path of a second sedan, traveling in the opposite direction, and collided with the front of that vehicle.

Both drivers were listed with serious injuries. The second driver is described as a 37-year-old woman from Englewood.

The crash remains under investigation.

