PORT CHARLOTTE — Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trespassing at Port Charlotte High School.
Denaidrick K. Cook, 18, was identified by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as one of the suspect.
The other suspect, a 17-year-old, was not named per agency policy, according to a CCSO news release.
Authorities allege the two were spotted walking on campus by a PCHS teacher, who followed them into the gymnasium after they were let in by an "unknown student."
When the teacher spoke with them, according to the news release, neither teenager had a PCHS identity card. Students at the school are required to wear their ID cards on a necklace.
"When questioned as to why they were on campus, they stated that they were teacher’s aides," the release states. "When questioned further, the two males fled off campus heading west."
The suspects allegedly got into a vehicle and drove east on Cochran Boulevard.
Authorities said that both suspects were questioned again on why they were on school grounds; this time, they both said that they were there to visit a friend. They both also allegedly admitted to illegal entry, were charged, and then transported to Charlotte County Jail.
In the news release, Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the PCHS teacher for keeping an eye out.
"The fact that he was able to identify two individuals that don’t belong, out of hundreds that do, is admirable," Prummell stated. "I commend the school staff and administration, as well as my staff for working together to keep our kids safe."
According to CCSO online records, Cook was released on his own recognizance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.