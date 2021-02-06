McQueen and Hogan

TEAM Punta Gorda, an organization committed to making the Punta Gorda area a great place to live, has appointed two new student directors to their board.

Kylie McQueen, a senior at Charlotte High School, and Dylan Hogan, a senior at Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School, will serve a one-year term to help guide the organization's programs and initiatives.

McQueen has a strong track record of involvement in her school and community, and is currently serving as president of the Charlotte High School Student Government. Her effective communication and leadership skills will be an asset on the TEAM board, according to a press release sent by the organization.

"Hogan has a history of citizen engagement and advocacy," the press release stated. "His membership in FSWC’s Model UN and Free Thinker Society as well as his participation in the Junior Leadership Charlotte Class of 2020 will help him be a valuable contributor to TEAM’s initiatives."

This is the second year the organization has recruited and appointed student members to their board.

"Having young people on our board has been wonderful,” said TEAM CEO Nancy Johnson, in the press release. "Their youthful insights, coupled with their energy and enthusiasm, have been a great contribution to TEAM’s efforts to make Punta Gorda a better place to live, work, and play."

