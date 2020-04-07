Rapid tests for the coronavirus have arrived in Florida, but not in our neighborhood.
Two new types of rapid tests for the virus emerged this week in Florida serving two different purposes. As for a third type of test — home tests — the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month put a stop to companies trying to sell those, according to the Associated Press.
The rapid test of interest to local hospitals is a diagnostic test using a nasal swab that takes 5 to 13 minutes, according to its lab testing equipment producer, Abbott of Illinois. Use of this test would eliminate the reported back log of days to weeks in the processing of the current tests. Private labs are processing tens of thousands of samples a day, and still falling behind.
The other kind of rapid blood test is limited to Miami and focuses on finding out how many people have been exposed to the virus in that hot spot.
Several local hospitals including Bayfront Health and Sarasota Memorial, confirmed this week that they do not have access to the Abbott test or any other rapid test.
Charlotte County Health dept. director, Joseph Pepe confirmed that the test is not yet available locally, but healthcare professionals want them.
“The goal is to have them everywhere,” Pepe said.
He advised, however, that the rapid tests may have a higher false negative rate than the more complicated tests. That means it is more likely to say you don’t have the virus, when you do. Due to this reason, he said, rapid tests for many diseases often are not used as a final diagnosis. He said he has not heard when the test would be available locally.
This is the test that Pres. Donald Trump announced last week in the Rose Garden, while standing next to the toaster sized machinery that goes with the test. It was just approved granted emergency approval by the FDA. While Trump once said that everyone who wanted to be tested, would be, that is not yet the case. Permission for testing still requires review by personal physicians, hospital physicians or the state Department of Health, which currently prioritizes the sickest or most vulnerable patients along with contacts and health care workers.
Florida got 2,000 units of the first 5,500 from Abbott as part of its first nationwide delivery, the state’s Joint Information Center on COVID-19 confirmed this week. These will be sent to South (east) Florida and Jacksonville, the center on COVID-10 told the Sun in an email.
The center did not respond to questions about when this rapid test will be available to other parts of the state where the spread of the virus is ramping up, but less extreme. Other companies are offering these tests that can be done onsite. The state center said they could not comment on whether a hospital would buy other models. The federal government bought the ones from Abbott.
Another type of rapid test has also arrived in Florida to some fanfare. The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is coordinating with Miami-Dade County and an emergency operations company in one of the first random testing of residents for the coronavirus exposure, not necessarily the sickness. This is a pinprick blood test produced by the company BioMedomics of North Carolina. Unlike the nasal swab test that looks for genetic material of the virus, the exposure rapid test looks for signs that a person’s body has developed an immunity to the virus, or antibodies. Those don’t show up right away, so this test may not properly diagnose whether someone is a virus carrier, the manufacturer warns.
A random test of Miami-Dade citizens, however, would be one of the first attempts to evaluate how far the virus can spread in a hard-hit population. It would include people who never knew they had the virus.
You can’t volunteer for this test. Researchers have a phone call protocol set up to find a representative sample of people. Those who get the call will be asked to participate in the project that will take several weeks starting with 750 people a week, according to the Miami Herald.
