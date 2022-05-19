FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

MURDOCK - A crash involving a truck and a motorcycle Monday morning in Murdock resulted in injuries and a road closure, according to authorities.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at State Road 776 and Collingswood Boulevard. Authorities closed a westbound traffic lane and rerouted traffic at Murdock Circle and S.R. 776.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments