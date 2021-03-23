Several Charlotte County commissioners say they need to prove that a citizen-proposed plan to open up the Manchester Waterway has environmental merit.
Reports from the 1990s, however, say walling off the artificial waterway from the Myakka River was done to protect water quality and marine life in the river.
The board met last week to discuss two projects that would affect water quality and wildlife in the river as it empties into Charlotte Harbor. They are continuing with the investigation of the Manchester project. In contrast, they declined a request from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to build a motorized boat launch in Tippecanoe Environmental Park.
Building a motorized boat launch would require persuading the state to abandon environmental regulations regarding protected aquatic life around the park including manatees and the endangered smalltooth sawfish.
“I’m not sure this a really appropriate park,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo said of changing the rules away from passive recreation in the 560-acre site.
“I have a problem opening up an environmental park to motorized boats,” Commission Chair Bill Truex said.
On the Manchester, commissioners have previously agreed to consider shepherding a complex request of state and federal regulators for three passage ways. Public Works staff recently presented estimated costs and potential roadblocks to this project.
The cost could range from $2.8 to $7.4 million, Public Works engineer Joanne Vernon said. Manchester residents could end up paying for it, but county officials worry if they get halfway and are turned down by the state, the county is stuck with the bill.
The Manchester Waterway Civic Association has been pitching this for years to reduce the amount of travel for boats to open water and to improve waterfront property values.
To pitch the project to state and federal regulators, the county needs to show the project is a public necessity, not a public benefit, the county’s legislative liaison, Cameron Pennant, has said.
Manchester residents and several commissioners say there is real environmental benefit behind the dredging plan, because it will allow water to flow more freely in the waterway from the river. One of the proposed cuts at the Manchester Waterway would be for sawfish, and the other, for manatees, civic association President Jeffrey Anlauf has told The Daily Sun. Only one would be for boats.
“Last but not least, obviously it’s going to have an environmental benefit,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said.
“That’s a strong position for us to stand on,” said Truex. “We need to prove that this is going to be a positive environmental impact.”
Chairman of the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, Coty Keller, contacted the county’s Public Works department, with a 1997 report on Tippecanoe that says the state ordered the plugging of cut-throughs on the Manchester to protect aquatic life in the open waters. General Development Corporation, which created Port Charlotte, was finishing its massive dredging projects that would not be allowed today. The state wanted to protect Tippecanoe Bay from pollutants and sediment regulators believed would wash down the commercial waterways into natural waterways.
Coty wrote in an email: “The proposed project claims to ‘restore.’ The project does not, however, aim to restore the natural state. What it proposes to restore is that stage of the area’s development that was harmful to the ecosystem, a stage that would have allowed rapid and voluminous run-off to Tippecanoe Bay. Taking this perspective, and knowing that Tippecanoe Bay has been recognized by the state and the county as vital habitat to be preserved, it does not seem wise to put this valuable ecosystem at risk with such a project.”
To the county, state regulators have not offered specific advice on the Manchester proposal, Vernon told commissioners last week. They are waiting for a specific proposal, she said. They also claim ownership of the land that the waterway association wants to cut through.
Commissioner Chris Constance was not convinced the state owns that land that was once owned by General Development.
“Get documents from the 1960s,” Constance suggested to public works. “If they don’t exist, what is the state standing on?”
Deutsch said the state in the 1960s should never have ordered the passage ways to be filled by General Development for whatever reason at the time. They used dredge spoils, which has resulted in invasive species choking out sections of the undeveloped land.
“It’s a wrong that should have been righted,” Deutsch said.
