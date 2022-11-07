Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, there will be two ways to acquire some historical knowledge
History Lesson #1 on Friday, Nov. 18
A film about the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Clown College will be shown at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library
The film was produced as the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College 20th Anniversary TV Special and starred Dick Van Dyke as the show's host.
Considered the most difficult college in the country in which you gain admission, the college began because The Ringling circus was down to its last 12 clowns.
It closed in 1997, because even The Greatest Show on Earth could not use what by then totaled more than 1,500 professional clowns.
The college was in Venice until 1992 when the circus left town to move briefly to Baraboo, Wisconsin before returning to Florida by 1997 to rehearse in the the St. Petersburg area.
The Ringling circus gave what was considered its final performance on May 17, 2017 at the Nassau Coliseum in New York but announced earlier this year that it will reopen in 2023, although without animals.
The TV special starring VanDyke will be shown in the community room at the library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. The TV show was filmed at the Circus Arena in Venice in 1988.
Venice residents were often treated to the sight of clowns hanging out of car windows or walking down the streets during the years when the college was in Venice where it operated out of the Venice arena each fall.
Just one or two graduates would be offered contracts with the circus and then remain in Venice for the show's annual winter rehearsals before heading out for the annual tour.
The event is sponsored by Venice Heritage Inc., an all-volunteer tax exempt 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to promote and protect the heritage of the greater Venice area.
History Lesson #2 on Saturday, Nov. 19
Tour historic Venice-Nokomis from an open-air trolley Saturday, Nov. 19, leaving the Venice Museum and Archives, 351 S. Nassau St. at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Tickets are $30. Sign up online at veniceheritage.org. by Nov. 14.
