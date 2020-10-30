Charlotte County will accept applications for its pandemic-related eviction diversion program beginning Monday through Nov. 16.
The county introduced this program after seeing that local households were still facing possible eviction after they had already received the maximum assistance of $3,000 from emergency federal funding to the county.
This new program will offer these eligible households another $5,000. Funding is coming from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. The county needs to expend the funds by Dec. 30, and so, cut off applications for individual assistance on Oct. 31. This program picks up from there.
In a parallel program, the county will be working with 11 apartment complexes that offer affordable housing under regulatory oversight to low-income households. Those complexes will be submitting lists of low-income tenants behind in rent. The county will determine which tenants are eligible for pandemic assistance. If the tenant has not already received pandemic-related rental assistance, the county could pay up to $8,000 to the landlord.
Landlords must agree not to pursue eviction, and they must agree to accept a maximum of $5,000, even if the tenant owes more.
Anyone who was approved for financial assistance, but is still facing hardship and eviction due to the pandemic can register for this latest program at www.coadfl.org. If you need financial assistance unrelated to the pandemic, you can use the same website and go the the non-COVID-19 help link.
