Close up of the hotel suite tower for Sunseeker resort which is supposed to be the first to be completed. There are still only seven of the nine floors. What looks like a first floor is elevation above the flood plain and will be use for parking, Allegiant has said. The waterview is of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Sunseeker construction crews will begin work on three driveways on Jan. 11 requiring the removal of the outer third lane on U.S. 41 southbound before the bridge over the Peace River.
Florida Department of Transportation advised the Charlotte County Municipal Planning Organization that it had issued a permit for the work on the highway known as the Tamiami Trail. A portable electric sign alerts drivers heading south to a change in traffic patterns starting Jan. 11.
"The project consists of three new driveways, and the biggest impact is the third lane of U.S. 41 In front of the project will be removed and the new drives constructed," FDOT community liaison spokesperson Tanya Merkle said.
Neither FDOT nor Allegiant Travel Co., which owns Sunseeker, returned requests for information from The Daily Sun on how long the project would take and how much of the third lane would be closed.
Advisory signs start at Parmely Street. Sunseeker owns from Main Street to the bridge.
Allegiant President John Redmond said in November that one of the tower structures would be topped off by the new year, but that has not happened. The hotel tower has been at seven floors out of the nine for more than a month. Allegiant also did not provide information on whether there are construction delays.
Contractors for Sunseeker, however, have in recent weeks been applying for various permits in Charlotte County, including for gas lines and sprinkler systems required for the 680-unit planned resort.
Before the pandemic, Allegiant anticipated that this first airline-owned resort would be open in 2020; however, turmoil in the airline industry caused Allegiant to halt construction for 17 months. Construction began in August with this first phase of the resort opening by early 2023.
