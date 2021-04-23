Executives of U.S. Sugar described to an audience of innovators, how the 90-year-old company is meeting 21st Century farming requirements.
The panel discussion was moderated by PBS's journalist Miles O'Brien on Earth Day, which was Thursday, at Babcock Ranch. The new master community hosted the annual Edison Innovation Awards, held for the first time in 35 years at Edison's winter stomping grounds of Southwest Florida.
While this historic agriculture land sits not far to the east of Babcock Ranch, a new player was on display for the Edison Awards. That was Babcock's new tenant, Finn Farms. A Finnish startup, Finn Farms is setting up to grow specialty crops — all indoors. The goal is to reduce water and pesticide use plus make the crop more predictable.
The scale of Finn Farms, however, is small compared to U.S. Sugar's 240,000 acres of farmland. That farmland is just south of Lake Okeechobee in some of the world's most fertile soil, said Ryan Duffy, director of corporate communications.
It also sits in the middle of long-standing battleground of 21st Century water rights and water quality. These issues are being hashed out with federal and state regulators, large-scale agriculture and large cities all seeking water access. Environmentalists join the debate seeking protection of water quality in the big lake to the north and the Everglades and Florida Bay to the south.
Florida agriculture, Big Sugar in particular, is one of several large sources of water outflow heavily regulated by government to control for water quantity and quality — both fragile in Florida.
The sugar executives explained that their company has more than met government regulations controlling the release of phosphorus into the Everglades. Regulations implemented in the Everglades Forever Act of 1994 have required sugar growers to reduce phosphorus release by 25% annually, but U.S. Sugar has reduced its release of phosphorus by 67% annually.
Innovations in agriculture include more direct application of fertilizer, instead of the old style of flinging it out on the fields. U.S. Sugar is also required to reduce the amount of soil that washes off its fields. The company holds on to those soils by periodically dredging the nitrogen-rich soil out of its canals and applying it the field, said Michael Ellis, vice president of environmental strategies.
As for water quantity, the industry has to get in line for its share like all the other users, including Florida's large cities and counties to the east, said Ellis. In a dry year, the crop suffers along with everyone else, he said.
The sugar industry has its critics, including a marine biologist and University of Miami professor Larry Brand. Brand's big concern is that the sugar industry decades ago drained ancient peat bogs, which releases lots of nitrogen. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus are known to create harmful algal blooms that kill marine life and harm human health. It also creates havoc with Florida's tourism economy.
But excess nitrogen is not the main concern in the Everglades, said Duffy. Phosphorus is the limiting factor there, he said. U.S. Sugar soil is so nitrogen rich that regulators only allow it a fraction of nitrogen fertilizer that other parts of the county require.
The nitrogen affects Florida Bay, Brand believes, just below the Everglades and north of the Keys. Water quality there has been deteriorating steadily.
Duffy points out federal research showing water from the Everglades does not flow to that bay. So the debate continues.
No one is arguing that Lake Okeechobee doesn't have big pollution problems, particularly after the summer of 2018, when the U.S. Army Corps released potential flood waters from the lake down canals to the east and west coast. Massive blue-green algae blooms struck the state's high-value real estate near the Gulf of Mexico at Fort Myers and near the Atlantic in Port St. Lucie. The summer of algae, including red tide in the Gulf, led to extensive re-negotiations with the Army Corps and billions of dollars promised for new storage reservoirs to hold back the algae laden water during the rainy season.
Sugar growers south of Lake O have stated that their water cannot be polluting the lake, because their flow is to the south, and the lake is north of them.
The scene was set for polluting the lake in the 1800s, said Gene Mcavoy, associate director of stakeholder relations with the University of Florida. That's when the government sold off most of Florida's wetlands for developers to drain. Undoing the damage of development will take 50 years, he said.
Can the future of large-scale agriculture move to what Finn Farms is doing, indoors, with less additives and 95% less use of water?
Not in the present reality, said Mcavoy. The cost of growing indoors is much higher compared to outdoors. With large-scale farming expected to feed an increasing world population, outdoor farming is the only answer.
"When it comes to feeding the global population and even the U.S., I think most agricultural scientists will agree that such structures will play a minor role in agriculture for the foreseeable future," said Mcavoy.
Solutions suggested by Brand include sugar growers giving up their land so that it can be dedicated once again to soaking up phosphorus and nitrogen. If the U.S. gives up its farmland, however, Duffy said, other countries will take over, and their environmental controls are largely non-existent, he said.
"If we lose the ability to farm down here, we have to out-source it to other countries," said Duffy.
"We're just creating problems elsewhere," said Mcavoy. "We need more farm land in this country than less."
