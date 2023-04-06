Tik Tok ban

A student looks at their phone Wednesday in Marston Science Library at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

 PHOTO BY XINYUE LI, FRESH TAKE FLORIDA/WUFT CAPITOL

GAINESVILLE – The University of Florida's decision this week to ban TikTok effective immediately from its campus networks and college-owned devices is occurring amid broader bipartisan efforts in Florida’s Legislature to limit or prohibit students in public schools from using social media.

UF said it planned to start actively blocking use of TikTok and WeChat, an instant messaging app especially popular among Chinese students, as early as Thursday.


