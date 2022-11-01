GAINESVILLE – The University of Florida on Tuesday formally selected Ben Sasse as its next president, setting aside concerns that the appointment of a conservative Republican U.S. senator from Nebraska would further politicize the state's flagship higher education institution.

The university's board of trustees – largely appointed by Republican governors – voted unanimously to appoint Sasse, 50, as president. The outcome of the vote was never in doubt: There were no alternative candidates for the job. Sasse said he was resigning from the Senate by year’s end.


