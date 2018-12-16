Ten students from the Ugandan Kids Choir visited Sallie Jones Elementary School on Monday to experience what school is like in America.
The administrators at Sallie Jones in Punta Gorda were just as excited as the students from Uganda to welcome them into their school.
“I wish we had more time to interact with them,” said Assistant Principal, Rhonda Gosser, noting she understood how busy their schedules are. “We want to give them something special to take home from us,” she added.
The students were here to perform at the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, where they performed at the Sunday night service.
They are in the middle of an eight month tour throughout The United States, slated to wrap up in February.
First, the students were directed to the cafeteria for lunch, where they were able to sit with some of the Sallie Jones students to share a meal.
Students had pizza rolls, with a side of vegetables or fruit.
They were accompanied by their choir director, Innocent, their teacher and tour guide, Emma Roorda, and Pastor Bill Frank from First Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
There are four host families from the church, where the children and their leaders are staying.
Pastor Bill Frank noted that when given the choice, most of the students will choose fruits or vegetables over sugar.
“They have very basic meals in Uganda,” their tour leader Roorda said. “They have been discovering all new meals, their palette is very different,” she added.
When asked what some of their favorite meals they had in America were, students replied: hot dogs, french fries, and chicken.
Their favorite part about being in America? Getting to see the dolphins in the Gulf and going swimming, one girl said. “We were so happy [to see the dolphins]”, she said.
The SRO at Sallie Jones, Officer Angelini gave the visiting students squish balls, sunglasses, and officer badge stickers.
Next, the students all cleaned up their trays and headed to the music room. They got to see where the students practiced, the instruments they played, and an old jukebox, which many students were fascinated by. Before they headed to their next stop, some of the Sallie Jones students asked if they could sing a Christmas song for the choir.
Then, the choir got to see the art room, where the teacher passed out Christmas ornaments her students made for them to take home. She showed the students and their teacher how they dry their clay projects.
The last stop of the tour, before the students had to head back to school was the family center. Here, the students each got to pick out a Christmas book to take home. The students were excited and had a tough time picking out which book they wanted to take home.
The students headed back to the bus to finish their schooling for the day, where they are learning social studies and how their country gained independence.
