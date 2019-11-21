PORT CHARLOTTE — An unattended candle led to a house fire Thursday morning in Port Charlotte, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The homeowner of the house on the 22300 block of Breezeswept Avenue was reportedly working from home when she smelled smoke and her alarms went off.
The candle had been left in her bedroom and reportedly started the fire. She was able to get out of the house and call 911 shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Fire engines responded and put out the fire by 10:42 a.m.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said this is the time of year when people want to burn candles, but they need to make sure they are using them in a safe way.
“It’s a good reminder to never leave them unattended,” he said.
Dunn also wanted to remind the public to make sure they have working smoke alarms, so they can be alerted and get out of the house if a fire ever starts.
