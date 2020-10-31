A provisional ballot is the same type of ballot given to all voters, but handled differently, according to Paul Stamoulis, Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections.
Stamoulis said provisional ballots are not counted at the voting location, because something needs to be corrected.
For example, the voter may have registered after “book closing,” which is 29 days before an election. Or the voter may not have been found in the system, there’s a signature mismatch, or a voter may have failed to produce one of the 12 acceptable forms of photo/signature ID.
Stamoulis said the failure to present an acceptable form of photo/signature ID is the most common reason for a provisional ballot, which is the same case in Sarasota County, according to Rachel Denton, Supervisor of Elections communications manager.
How is a provisional ballot handled?
The voter will place the provisional ballot in a sealed envelope, which will contain the reasoning for it to have been issued, Stamoulis said. The voter will have until 5 p.m. two days after Election Day (Thursday, Nov. 5) to remedy the ballot.
“In every case, the envelope is brought before the Canvassing Board, which consists of the County Judge, Chair of County Commissioners and Supervisor of Elections for case-by-case review,” Stamoulis said. “Even if the voter does nothing, the Canvassing Board has the authority to review the voter’s record to rectify the problem.
How many provisional ballots are there?
In Charlotte County, there were 54 provisional ballots as of 2 p.m. Friday. In Sarasota County, there were 257 provisional as of Thursday.
When is the last day to vote early?
Today in Charlotte and Sarasota counties. Early voting ended Saturday in DeSoto County.
Charlotte County voters can vote early until 7 p.m. today at one of these locations:
• Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
• Historic Charlotte County Courthouse, 226 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
More info: www.charlottevotes.com or call 941-833-5400.
Early voting locations in Sarasota County are open until 6:30 p.m. today. Early voting locations in Sarasota County include:
Supervisor of Elections, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Supervisor of Elections, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
R.L. Anderson Building, Supervisor of Elections, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice
Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
More info: www.sarasotavotes.com or 941-861-8619.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.