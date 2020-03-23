Can you live on $275 a week?
Scores of restaurant and bar workers lost their jobs last week in the region, and $275 a week is the most they can expect from unemployment.
That’s according to Hans Dettling, the Employment Security Representative with CareerSource Southwest Florida.
In fact, he said, people may get a lot less.
Dettling said he has not heard if the state has made changes to the unemployment system to make it easier.
Those applying for unemployment are reporting that the process is confusing, that the websites keep crashing and that important questions go unanswered.
The state of Florida is considering whether to waive the requirement of a job search in exchange for the check, Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week, after the first wave of restaurant shutdowns began in Miami.
“It happened so quickly that most people are trying to find out what they’re going to do to get income for the next couple of weeks,” said Keith Meyer, chef and majority owner of F.M. Dons in Punta Gorda.
His restaurant is keeping on two of the six chefs each night and one server for take-out orders only. That’s out of 35 mostly full-time employees, ages from 20s to 70s.
The wait for the first unemployment check could be a long one if the chaos that ensued last week in Miami is any indication.
The state Office of Economic Opportunity did not answer questions submitted by the Sun by late Tuesday. Servers told the Miami Herald last week that even before the state ban hit, that the online system for unemployment went haywire.
Unemployed restaurant workers got error messages, incorrect instructions, or the system shut down on them. They were told to go in person to offices in a system that long ago went online only.
Florida is the cheapest state in the nation in offering only 12 weeks of unemployment, according to the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities. The amount paid out is in the bottom five.
Unemployed people in Florida have to sign up for two systems to start getting a check, if they’re eligible. First, they have to sign up for re-employment. That’s where Dettling works in Charlotte County.
Then, they can sign up for the unemployment check. All the systems are online, but Dettling said he’s been getting calls from local workers seeking advice.
A local massage therapist called, as they have been ordered to cease their work, he said. He and that person spoke about what transferable skills a massage therapist might have, such as good customer service.
There are jobs out there, Dettling said. He’s been on the phone verifying all the jobs that are listed on the state’s various job websites.
Not listed on the regional job site are the 100 positions the state is reportedly hiring statewide to beef up the floundering unemployment application system.
One of the main jobs out there is and was, personal care attendant. It has minimal job requirements, pays about $12 and has uncertain hours. It requires the employee to have transportation.
Many local companies for health care work, auto mechanics and housekeeping, don’t give out their name, but ask Dettling to pre-screen applicants.
Major retailers are hiring, but you may not see their names on the career website, he said, because they use third parties or corporate names. For example, he said, Walmart uses a company called Anderson Merchandiser. Fawcett Hospital uses Hospital Corporation of America.
Companies openly advertising locally are Lowe’s in Port Charlotte, Amigo Pallets, Coastal Quality Services for landscape labor and Anderson Screen and Home Repair. And some local governments are listing in Charlotte County, specifically, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, for those willing to drive the distance.
Temporary work companies advertise on one state job website, and those jobs may or may not still be open, Dettling said. They are the only ones with day labor work, he said, however.
In contrast to the temp agency listings, he said, the website EmployFlorida.com is directly administered by the state.
“We know there’s a job behind that ... We talk to the employers about the job, about the requirements,” he said.
Both the jobless and employers with too many openings may need to broaden their perspective on what works, Dettling said.
At F.M. Don’s, the company started raising funds for employees by selling gift cards starting Tuesday, before the shutdown came. By Friday, they had sold $10,000 in gift cards.
People were donating 10-20% of the gift card, which gave them a 20% bonus. Meyer is matching the 10% bonus. Soon, he said, they’ll meet with employees to decide the best way to distribute these gifts.
Meyer is not angry about the shutdown, despite the gnawing uncertainty it brings a company with $16,000 monthly rent due.
“The most important thing is that people are safe. We’ll be able to rebound, assuming that this doesn’t last six months ... assuming someday everything returns to some kind of normalcy,” he said.
