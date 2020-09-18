Florida’s unemployment rate dropped again.
A total of 3,450 people went back to work in Charlotte County in the month of August, according to data released on Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The county reported 66,773 residents working in August, which is up 3,450 from July, but down by 1,675 compared to last year.
“It’s trending into the right direction, but we need to be cautious as we head into fall and flu season; whether or not there will be a spike and when will there be a vaccine,” said Jim Wall, spokesman for CareerSource Southwest Florida. “These are still unknowns and sometimes we’re getting conflicting information. We’re cautiously optimistic with these numbers.”
The statewide unemployment rate was 7.4% in August, down 4 percentage points from the revised July 2020 rate, but up 4.4 percentage points from a year ago, DEO data shows.
Schools, which largely drive the job market and economy, reopened on Aug. 31 in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
DeSoto County ranks ninth for the county with the lowest unemployment rate in the state, at 4.5% unemployment. Of the 67 counties in Florida, Lafayette County has the lowest jobless rate at 3.4% and Osceola County has the highest, at 15.1%.
The Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reported 49,100 residents working in non-agricultural jobs in August, which is up by 1,000 for the month but down by 300 for the year.
Local unemployment rates
August 2019; July 2020; August 2020
Charlotte: 4.0%; 10.1%; 6.7%
Sarasota: 3.3%; 9.5%; 6.3%
DeSoto: 3.7%; 6.9%; 4.5%
Florida: 3.0%; 11.4%; 7.4%
U.S.: 3.7%; 10.2%; 8.4%
Florida and U.S. data are seasonally adjusted.
