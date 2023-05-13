Unintended consequences? Will new law help, or hurt, housing? Leaders offer varying opinions

A new law to increase affordable housing will strip municipalities of authority over certain projects.
Once Florida’s Live Local Act becomes law July 1, a developer wanting to build apartments can bypass local zoning boards — as long as affordable housing units make up at least 40% of the project.
But what is affordable?
Therein lies the rub, some area officials say.
The spectrum of what is considered “affordable,” defined under the law, ranges from 30% of the area’s average median income for low-income people, to 120% for moderate-income people.
Nothing in the law prevents developers from renting the affordable units at the top end of the range — so people with lower incomes could, feasibly, be shut out of housing.
Another facet of the law is building heights could change in communities where the zoning prohibits projects exceeding a locally determined height. It’s an aspect that could impact communities like Punta Gorda, Englewood and Venice, where developers asking for taller buildings often are met with swift pushback from residents.
Local officials and others are, largely, taking a wait-and-see stance — although some are already opposing it.
‘GREAT FOR US... OUR EMPLOYEES’
Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon is optimistic about the law’s impact, noting the shortage of housing to serve the area’s workforce is an obstacle for many employers.
He pointed out a situation where a nurse turned down a job because they couldn’t find a place to live.
“Charlotte County is very under-supported on multi-family product,” he said. “Our rents are very, very high because there is no competition.”
The Live Local Act is “huge, great for us and the majority of our employees — county, city of Punta Gorda, EMS, fire department, schools, hospitals,” he said. The housing situation is in a state of “imbalance.”
Developers able to build more smaller units will create competition, forcing landlords to either lower rents or lose them to new landlords who will charge less money and provide for the 40% of affordable units in their buildings, Gammon said.
“This is a really exciting,” he said. “A lot of developers are chomping at the bit.”
Punta Gorda Airport‘s industrial land could be used for multi-family housing and apartments, and there is commercial property on Gasparilla Road and Placida Road in West Charlotte County.
He lauded Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, for sponsoring the bill.
Gammon said changes will be evident within three to four years. It’ll happen when 1,000-2,000 units are built, he said.
“We will have reached our equilibrium,” he said.
‘OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES’
“Right now, the focus is on understanding the nuances, evaluating the opportunities and challenges, and determining how best to incorporate into our work,” Charlotte County Human Services Senior Manager Colleen Turner said.
She said it was still too early to make a call on how it will affect availability of low-income housing.
LOCAL RULE TAKEN AWAY
“We are concerned that building in the 1-mile radius extends the radius by a mile from the new building, which can extend another mile and so on,” Smart Growth Punta Gorda organizer Kay Abbs said. “We are also concerned about local rule being taken away and replaced by a generic state rule.”
‘CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS’ FOR PRE-PLATTED
“The city of North Port worked with other pre-platted communities like ours to gather support for certain exemptions for cities with limited commercial areas,” North Port Development Services Director Alaina Ray said.
There was a compromise amendment suggested by the city of Cape Coral, she said, that was accepted.
“But (the law) still requires us to allow affordable housing in commercial and mixed-use areas as long as the development is mixed-use (cannot be only residential).”
North Port will build incentives into its Unified Land Development Code, she said.
That “would make development of affordable housing more advantageous on properties zoned residential in the hope that it will encourage developers to utilize those properties rather than using our commercially-zoned properties.”
There’s also a point of view of many North Port officials.
“From a policy standpoint, any legislation that pre-empts the city’s Home Rule authority is generally not supported,” Ray said.
NEEDED TO BE MORE SPECIFIC
“We are following the Live Local Act,” Gulf Coast Partnership Charlotte County CEO Angela Hogan said. “I’m grateful to see the state come together on passing language that could significantly increase the availability of affordable housing for our community.”
There is some confusion on it, Hogan said.
“I do wish the language was more specific about what affordable housing is,” she said. “The way the bill reads currently affordable housing would qualify for exemptions of certain taxes and fees if they provide housing that is affordable to people making 120% of Area Median Income.”
She noted the majority of “non-medical” workforce makes 50-80% of area median income.
“The majority of the non-medical workforce in our community are making between 50-80% of area median income,” Hogan said. “It is my hope that local governments can pass policy to prioritize the housing needs of our low and moderate income citizens.”
‘PRESERVING OUR SMALL TOWN CHARACTER’
“The city of Punta Gorda appreciates the need to focus on affordable workforce housing and the opportunities that Live Local could present,” Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said. “It is important to understand that this needs to be implemented in tandem with respecting our vision of preserving our small town character.”
‘NO ENFORCEMENT IN IT’
“The only thing I don’t like about it (Live Local Act) is that there is no enforcement in it,” Punta Gorda City Councilman Bill Dryburgh said.
He questioned who would be monitoring tenants and landlords.
Noting the law “usurps us,” he said residents likely wouldn’t be happy with an apartment building that’s allowed to build up to 87 feet, because that’s the height of the Charlotte County Justice Center that’s within a mile.
A developer at City Marketplace, which is within that 1-mile radius, could then build up to 87 feet as could Fishermen’s Village which in turn would be within a 1-mile radius of City Marketplace, he said.
MAYBE GOOD, BUT ...
Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo said the good thing about the Live Local Act is that if would create more affordable housing.
But low-income and affordable, or workforce, housing are different things, he said.
At least 40% of the units would have to be below market price, but a developer who could get 120% of the AMI for the area would choose to rent at that rate rather than low income, he said.
Workforce housing would be for those earning $30 an hour, or $60,000 to $65,000 a year.
“If you’re making less than $30 an hour, technically it’s not affordable for you,” Tiseo said.
One thing Tiseo said he’d like to see in the law is a provision mandating developers to have a mix of affordable incomes for lower-income renters.
The law pre-empts a county’s zoning authority on those buildings being developed for affordable housing units.
“We never like to have our local authority driven by the state,” Tiseo said. “We really value home rule and never want to get pre-empted.”
Like Dryburgh, Tiseo questioned who would be in charge of screening candidates and monitoring the units.
He said that will probably fall on a county’s human services department.
‘SOME CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE’
Charlotte County Human Services Department Director Carrie Walsh sits on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which she said “is concerned about the lack of incentives or prioritization for developers to provide housing below 120%.”
The committee raised questions such as who would monitor adherence to income requirements, whether that would fall on counties, and would there be any monitoring required at all.
“The intention behind the law is good but … some changes need to be made.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.