PORT CHARLOTTE — Children’s Network of Southwest Florida has received two grants from United Way of Charlotte County.

The Children’s Network received two grants from United Way totaling $29,000. The grants were designed to help children in Charlotte County who have been abused or neglected find permanence, according to a press release from the Children's Network.

Nadereh Salim

Nadereh Salim, CEO, heads the profit, nonprofit lead agency, the Children's Network of Southwest Florida, which administers the child welfare system in Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades counties.


