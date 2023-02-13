PORT CHARLOTTE — The United Way of Charlotte County recently awarded a $37,152 grant to Valerie's House, a nonprofit offering grief support services to children.
"We are so thankful to receive support from the United Way," Valerie's House Charlotte County Director Christine Carey said. "This partnership will help us expand our reach to help more grieving children in our community."
She said more than 4,000 children living in Charlotte County have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.
Valerie's House Charlotte County provides services to grieving families out of New Life Church in Punta Gorda and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte.
"Bereaved families need support, and it's crucial to be able to provide them with resources at no cost," Carey said in a statement announcing the grant.
Research shows teens dealing with bereavement have higher high school dropout rates, lower test scores and lower college attendance, Carey said. Also, children who experience the death of a parent or sibling are more likely to be expelled from school, repeat a grade - and are less likely to be enrolled in gifted education programs.
Carey said data shows "interventions, like the grief support programs offered by Valerie's House, can mitigate these risks and improve the likelihood that grieving families will thrive despite their devastating loss."
Carey said Valerie's House programming "is designed to teach grieving children that loss doesn't have to limit their dreams."
Valerie's House, founded in Fort Myers in 2016, also has a home in Naples.
Since its opening, Valerie's House has helped more than 2,000 children grieve the loss of a loved one.
