Valerie’s House

Valerie’s House serves families in Charlotte, Sarasota, Glades, Hendry, Lee, Collier and Escambia counties.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The United Way of Charlotte County recently awarded a $37,152 grant to Valerie's House, a nonprofit offering grief support services to children.

"We are so thankful to receive support from the United Way," Valerie's House Charlotte County Director Christine Carey said. "This partnership will help us expand our reach to help more grieving children in our community." 


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments