A local nonprofit recently announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Charlotte Community Foundation.
"United Way of Charlotte County is thrilled to receive this generous grant to support ongoing work being done to respond to COVID-19 in our community," said Executive Director Angie Matthiessen in a press release. "Our team never hesitated to dive in and support our community, and we are grateful to be recognized for that."
As one of the sponsors of the Charlotte County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), UWCC took the lead on a task force representing local youth and education needs at the onset of COVID-19. Collaborative efforts to identify and address the urgent needs of families with school-age children are spearheaded through this task force, with UWCC at the reins, the press release stated.
Charlotte Community Foundation is also a sponsor of the Charlotte County COAD.
"The Charlotte Community Foundation’s role is to respond to the needs of our community by deploying resources available while positioning ourselves in a leadership role that allows both convening and collaboration between community organizations and community members to take place," said Ashley Maher, executive director of the Charlotte Community Foundation, in the press release. "We understood the importance of UWCC being able to continue their work in breaking the cycle of poverty, now more than ever."
According to the press release, the funds will be used to compensate for general operating costs expended during the height of the pandemic.
For more information about United Way of Charlotte County, visit www.unitedwayccfl.org or call 941-627-3539.
For more information about the Charlotte Community Foundation, visit www.charlottecf.org or call 941-637-0077.
