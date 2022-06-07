PORT CHARLOTTE - A Gulf Coast Community Foundation grant is being credited for helping the United Way better track the the needs of area families.
The United Way of Charlotte County issued a news release Tuesday touting the improvements over the past year. The release noted that UWCC received $34,374 in funding from the Miriam P. Raines Charitable Fund, which is administered by the foundation.
"United Way of Charlotte County is grateful for the continued support of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Miriam P. Raines fund as we mobilize the power of our community to break the cycle of poverty," the news release states.
UWCC Executive Director Angie Matthiessen said the data tracking has allowed United Way to better connect families in need with related services after a first point of contact.
“Our local health and human services agencies know that when a client needs one service, he or she likely needs more than one service," Matthiessen stated in the release.
Matthiessen noted they serve the same clients.
"Through a deeper dive into local data, agencies who are funded through United Way of Charlotte County can more clearly see the gaps and are poised to address those gaps through referrals to the right resources,” she said.
Matthiessen said the sharing of data between agencies has helped to maximize the impact of each organization and avoid duplication of services.
Funds from the Raines Charitable Fund grant were also used to increase capacity for the United Way's Season of Sharing program, which provides rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to families in need. The application and reporting process for the program now has the capacity to be a fully digital process.
“We are currently the only SOS fiscal agent that has been able to migrate away from paper, which has increased our efficiency with data collection and analysis,” said Matthiessen.
Data collected by UWCC in the past year indicated that 35% of households served live in the 33952 ZIP code. Of those households, nearly half of those served by SOS are employed.
UWCC also pointed to the use of grant funds to support the development of a sustainable, long-term vision and plan for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program at the new Family Services Center in Port Charlotte.
“We aim to save our residents money through the elimination of any tax preparation fees that they might have to pay elsewhere," Matthiessen said. "And we aim to put more money back into their pockets by having IRS-certified tax preparers ensure each client receives all credits and deductions he or she qualifies for."
UWCC reported that its clients received a total of earned income tax credit of $196,653 in 2022 — up significantly from $91,904 in 2021.
“That is money they can now use for groceries, gasoline and more,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.